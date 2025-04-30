What's the story

An autopsy report has confirmed that legendary actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease.

The report also stated that the 95-year-old was in advanced stages of Alzheimer's disease and had probably not eaten in a long time.

It detailed Hackman's deteriorating heart health, mentioning episodes of congestive heart failure, an aortic valve replacement, and an irregular heartbeat.

In April 2019, he was fitted with a pacemaker.