Gene Hackman died of heart disease, autopsy reveals
What's the story
An autopsy report has confirmed that legendary actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease.
The report also stated that the 95-year-old was in advanced stages of Alzheimer's disease and had probably not eaten in a long time.
It detailed Hackman's deteriorating heart health, mentioning episodes of congestive heart failure, an aortic valve replacement, and an irregular heartbeat.
In April 2019, he was fitted with a pacemaker.
Toxicology results
Hackman tested negative for alcohol and intoxicating drugs
The toxicology report showed Hackman tested negative for alcohol and intoxicating drugs. However, it did show a low concentration of acetone in his system, indicating prolonged fasting.
His carbon monoxide concentration was below 5% saturation, which is normal.
He also tested negative for the hantavirus, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings. Rodents were found on the actor's properties.
His wife, Betsy Arakawa, likely succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 12.
Final days
Hackman was most likely unaware of his wife's death
Hackman seemed to have outlived his wife by a week or so, possibly oblivious to her demise.
His pacemaker registered an abnormal heart rhythm on February 18—the day he probably died, the state's chief medical examiner said.
Before their deaths, Arakawa had been looking up symptoms of illness. Records indicate she made phone calls and internet searches to get information on flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques.
Investigation
Arakawa's autopsy report hasn't been released yet
Following the deaths, an investigation was launched. Authorities interviewed workers and returned to Hackman's home to look for more evidence.
Detectives searched the home in early March for Arakawa's laptop and other clues.
Recently released videos have outlined the scope of this investigation. However, Arakawa's autopsy report has not yet been released.