SRK is Doctor Doom? Wild MCU fan theory sparks buzz
What's the story
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is no stranger to surprise reveals, and the latest speculation involving Shah Rukh Khan has Indian fans buzzing.
Rumors have emerged claiming that Khan could be making his MCU debut in an upcoming film, though not in Avengers: Doomsday.
Despite this, a fan theory suggests he could be playing a major role as Doctor Doom, potentially becoming the mastermind villain pulling the strings behind the scenes.
This speculation has gone viral across social media platforms.
Film speculation
Fan theories suggest Khan could play the real villain
The theory around Khan's rumored MCU involvement is based on the idea that Robert Downey Jr.'s apparent return to the MCU as Doctor Doom is a decoy.
This would make Khan the true villain, using the dead Iron Man (original character played by Downey Jr.) to harm his close ones.
If true, it would mark a dramatic twist in the MCU's ongoing storyline, with Khan potentially leading the charge against the Avengers.
Theory twist
Cultural connection adds fuel to the fan theory
Fans have drawn attention to a cultural connection between Doctor Doom's Romani heritage and Khan's background.
While Doom is portrayed as Romani, a fan pointed out that the Romani people's roots trace back to India.
This connection led to the suggestion that Khan could be a perfect fit for the role of Doctor Doom.
Fans believe that if Marvel couldn't cast a Romani actor, Khan would be a closer match than anyone else, adding depth to the theory.
Twitter Post
The Indian roots have people talking
look, I know Doom is—
supposed to be Romani, but ifwe're looking at the history of the Romanipeople, they did come from the Indian subcontinent,so if they really truly didnt find aRomani person to portray Doctor Doom, Shah Rukh Khan would be closer than anybody else. Mvi 🍉 (@MVScabardo) April 29, 2025
Current status
Khan already exists in the Marvel Universe
Despite the fan theories, Khan's official involvement with the MCU remains unconfirmed.
Notably, he already exists in the Marvel Universe—as himself. In the Ms. Marvel web series, teenage superhero Kamala Khan openly professes her admiration for SRK and his iconic romantic films.
Meanwhile, the actor is busy filming King, a home production in which he stars alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and long-time friend Abhishek Bachchan.