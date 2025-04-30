What's the story

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is no stranger to surprise reveals, and the latest speculation involving Shah Rukh Khan has Indian fans buzzing.

Rumors have emerged claiming that Khan could be making his MCU debut in an upcoming film, though not in Avengers: Doomsday.

Despite this, a fan theory suggests he could be playing a major role as Doctor Doom, potentially becoming the mastermind villain pulling the strings behind the scenes.

This speculation has gone viral across social media platforms.