Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in a private LA ceremony
What's the story
Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer have officially tied the knot!
The couple exchanged vows at a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, reported TMZ.
Close family and friends, including actor-friend Ashley Benson, attended the intimate gathering.
The couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the week, paving the way for their nuptials.
Relationship timeline
Stewart and Meyer: A look at their love story
Stewart and Meyer, engaged in November 2021, have been together for several years.
The couple first met on a movie set but reconnected at a friend's birthday party many years later.
Romance rumors started swirling in August 2019, and the Panic Room actor revealed her excitement to get engaged during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
"I feel so lucky," Stewart gushed on Today in November 2021. "I'm so happy. I'm so stoked."
Wedding details
Stewart's vision for her wedding day
In the lead-up to her wedding, the Twilight actor shared her vision for the day with Stern.
She wanted the food to be "on point" and was keen on playing "the hits" during the celebration.
Stewart also expressed her desire for celebrity chef Guy Fieri to officiate the ceremony and mentioned she wanted to wear Levi's with a "faux tuxedo T-shirt" for the occasion.
However, her main focus was spending time with loved ones.
Wedding approach
Stewart's desire for a low-key celebration
Once on the SiriusXM show, Stewart had said she wanted a low-key celebration.
"I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in LA so everyone can come."
"And, I want it to be pretty chill. Like, I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we're just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and f--king party after."
"It's kind of just a great excuse to, like, get together and say, like, 'I love you.'"