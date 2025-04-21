Stewart and Meyer, engaged in November 2021, have been together for several years.

The couple first met on a movie set but reconnected at a friend's birthday party many years later.

Romance rumors started swirling in August 2019, and the Panic Room actor revealed her excitement to get engaged during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"I feel so lucky," Stewart gushed on Today in November 2021. "I'm so happy. I'm so stoked."