What's the story

Pan-Indian superstar Yash, who shot to nationwide fame with his KGF role, will soon begin shooting for Ramayana Part 1 in Mumbai.

Before filming began, he visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings on Monday.

The visit holds special importance as in the film, Yash plays Raavan, a devoted follower of Lord Mahadev.

What's more, the actor is also a "huge devotee of Shiva."