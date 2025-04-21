Yash to begin shooting 'Ramayana' this week as Raavan
Pan-Indian superstar Yash, who shot to nationwide fame with his KGF role, will soon begin shooting for Ramayana Part 1 in Mumbai.
Before filming began, he visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings on Monday.
The visit holds special importance as in the film, Yash plays Raavan, a devoted follower of Lord Mahadev.
What's more, the actor is also a "huge devotee of Shiva."
'I prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone'
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Yash says "I am very happy. I wanted the blessings of Lord Shiva, as I am a huge devotee of Shiva. I prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone." https://t.co/PeD3kaLj0M pic.twitter.com/fZSvZIWwjj— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025
Yash's dual role in 'Ramayana Part 1'
The Googly actor will begin shooting this week, reported Pinkvilla.
Nitesh Tiwari is directing the film, which is produced by Namit Malhotra.
Apart from acting in it, Yash is also co-producing Ramayana Part 1 under his banner, Monster Mind Creations. He is working with Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios for the ambitious project.
The movie will be released on Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana Part 2 in 2027.
Ranbir Kapoor to juggle two projects
The makers are also preparing for the epic venture's next phase.
Ranbir Kapoor, who stars as Lord Ram, will begin shooting for Ramayana: Part Two in May.
Currently busy with Love & War, Kapoor will juggle both projects.
Last week, look tests were conducted at Film City to help Kapoor transition smoothly into his role.
The second part will feature a darker tone and might be wrapped up by October.
'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' to release in 2026
Meanwhile, Yash has another project in his kitty, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The film will release on March 19, 2026.
However, what makes this movie special is that it will be the first large-scale Indian project to be conceptualized, written, and shot in Kannada and English.
The movie will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and many other languages.
It is directed by Geetu Mohandas, renowned for her emotionally powerful and award-winning storytelling.