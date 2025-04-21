What's the story

Delhi-based poet-activist Aamir Aziz has accused renowned artist Anita Dube of using his protest poem Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega without consent, credit, or compensation.

A Jamia Millia Islamia alumnus, Aziz expressed discontent over what he termed as "cultural extraction and plunder."

He found out his poem was being used without permission at Vadehra Art Gallery during an exhibition of Dube's work on March 18.

Since then, he has tried to get accountability but to no avail.