Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' release postponed, fans left in the dark
What's the story
The makers of the much-anticipated pan-Indian film Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty, have postponed its release.
The film, which was set to release last Friday, has not been assigned a new date by its team, plus they have not provided any updates since the delay.
This sudden silence from the team has left fans puzzled and concerned about the movie's future.
Busy schedule
UV Creations's busy slate sparks delay speculation for 'Ghaati'
One possible reason behind the delay could be UV Creations's packed calendar.
The production house is currently focused on Viswambhara, a high-budget socio-fantasy film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead and directed by Vassishta.
With the team reportedly channeling most of their resources and attention toward this massive venture, many speculate that Ghaati may have taken a backseat.
Fan anticipation
Fans eagerly await updates on 'Ghaati'
Meanwhile, Shetty's die-hard fans are waiting impatiently for an update/new release date for Ghaati.
Despite their pleas for clarity, neither Shetty nor director Krish Jagarlamudi/UV Creations has responded.
Fans are keeping their fingers crossed that this silence will soon be broken with some good news about the film's release.
Teaser
Shetty impressed viewers in the fierce first teaser of 'Ghaati'
The teaser for Ghaati was released five months ago.
It showed her in a fierce new avatar—sari-clad, tribal-tattooed, and wielding a sickle.
The 47-second clip followed her character through a rural terrain and ended with a shocking moment where she beheaded a man and carried his severed head.
A final close-up of her smoking a cigar set the gritty tone for this intense crime drama.