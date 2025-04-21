What's the story

Comedian Joe Rogan recently mocked pop star Katy Perry and the all-female crew of Blue Origin's suborbital flight during an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The flight, which occurred last week, was a 10-minute journey to space.

Rogan called the experience "very profound" in jest and dubbed Perry a "space guru."

While speaking to guest-comedian Tim Dillon, he also humorously mentioned that Perry took a daisy on her space journey.