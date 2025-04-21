Joe Rogan mocks Katy Perry's space journey: 'Very profound'
What's the story
Comedian Joe Rogan recently mocked pop star Katy Perry and the all-female crew of Blue Origin's suborbital flight during an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
The flight, which occurred last week, was a 10-minute journey to space.
Rogan called the experience "very profound" in jest and dubbed Perry a "space guru."
While speaking to guest-comedian Tim Dillon, he also humorously mentioned that Perry took a daisy on her space journey.
Astronaut requirements
'Men astronauts have to go to school...'
This wasn't all. The influential podcaster took a dig at the all-female space trip being shown as a mark of female empowerment.
Rogan sarcastically remarked, "Let's celebrate female astronauts," before launching a sexist rant.
"..because a lot of men astronauts, they have to go to school, they have to learn how to be a pilot first, then they have to join the Air Force or Navy, then they get appointed by NASA, and then they go to space."
Criticism
Perry and crew faced backlash from various sections
After this, Dillon pointed out that there have been "actual" female astronauts who should be praised, to which Rogan said, "Let's not minimize this."
Rogan is hardly the only one against this celebrity space journey.
Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn blasted off into space last week in blue suits and full glam. However, they faced criticism for being out of touch with reality and misusing resources, where many people suffered in poverty.
Celebrity backlash
Other celebrities criticized the short trip
Other celebrities also slammed the brief space voyage.
Olivia Wilde shared her disgust by posting a photo of Perry kissing the Earth upon her return with the caption, "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."
Model Emily Ratajkowski slammed the space team for "destroying the planet," calling the mission "disgusting," in a TikTok rant.
Blue Origin and Perry were trolled by Martha Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Kesha, and Wendy's fast food chain, too.
Defense
'Anybody that's criticizing doesn't really understand what is happening here'
Despite the criticism, Sanchez and King had defended their space mission in an interview with People.
King said, "Anybody that's criticizing doesn't really understand what is happening here." She added that they were receiving positive responses from young women and girls about what this mission represents.
Sanchez also responded to the critics, saying that she was "really fired up" by their comments and that thousands of Blue Origin employees "put their heart and soul" into the rocket.