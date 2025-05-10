What's the story

The 2016 Bollywood drama Sanam Teri Kasam made a comeback to the silver screens on February 7, 2025, and received a rave reception.

Naturally, the renewed success of the film led to anticipation about a sequel.

However, amid the ongoing tension between Indian and Pakistan, lead actor Harshvardhan Rane has now announced he will not join the sequel if the original cast returns.

Notably, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane was paired opposite Rane in the film.