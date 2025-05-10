Harshvardhan Rane won't star in 'Sanam...2' if 'previous cast' returns
What's the story
The 2016 Bollywood drama Sanam Teri Kasam made a comeback to the silver screens on February 7, 2025, and received a rave reception.
Naturally, the renewed success of the film led to anticipation about a sequel.
However, amid the ongoing tension between Indian and Pakistan, lead actor Harshvardhan Rane has now announced he will not join the sequel if the original cast returns.
Notably, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane was paired opposite Rane in the film.
Actor's statement
Rane's announcement on Instagram
On Saturday, Rane took to his Instagram Stories to announce his decision.
"While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated," he wrote.
Hocane's statement
Rane miffed with Hocane's comment about India
To note, reacting to India's retaliatory mission against Pakistan post Pahalgam attack, Hocane tweeted, "Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan. Innocent civilians have lost their lives."
Reacting to this, Rane wrote on Instagram, "This kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable."
"Am okay with losing out on followers on Instagram, but wont allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing."
Film's legacy
'Sanam Teri Kasam' gained cult following over the years
Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam had a modest success at first.
However, over the years, it has developed a cult following, thanks to its melodious soundtrack and emotional performances from Rane and Hocane.
The 2025 re-release was viewed as a celebration of this legacy.