Explained: PVR Inox-Maddock Films's legal dispute over 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'
What's the story
PVR Inox and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films are locked in a legal battle after the makers decided to release Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on OTT, instead of theaters.
On Friday, PVR Inox sent a legal notice to Maddock Films and Pen Marudhar, claiming they suffered losses worth ₹60 crore after the movie was suddenly withdrawn from theatrical release.
The exhibition network says these losses were due to their extensive promotion, reported Pinkvilla.
The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Makers' statement
Context: Maddock canceled theatrical release due to 'spirit of nation'
On Thursday, Maddock Films announced that the film will not release theatrically on May 9 (Friday) but instead arrive on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.
Their statement said, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we...have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16..."
"While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first."
Claimed damages
PVR Inox's claimed losses from 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'
PVR Inox's loss is based on several factors.
These include "trailer placements during prime programming slots across thousands of screens, explosive poster and banner displays across cinema properties, standee display across high footfall properties, social media promotions, and operational planning on confirmed release timelines," per the report.
Reaction
PVR Inox expressed disappointment over the sudden release decision
A PVR Inox source said, "It is highly unfortunate that a project promoted on this scale was pulled without any formal communication."
"As India's leading theatrical platform, we invest heavily in campaigns in good faith and expect our content partners to uphold basic standards of professionalism."
"The film has taken a direct-to-digital release due to poor advance."
Producers' standpoint
Maddock's perspective on the matter
Sharing the makers' perspective, another industry insider shared, "Cinema halls in Jodhpur and Punjab are shut...whereas the cinema halls in cities like Delhi are non-operational at night."
"With the cancelation of IPL, it was a no-brainer to delay the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf."
"What if Maddock held back on the release for a month, but a lapse in security leads to the leak of content?"
The court heard arguments on Friday and will announce a verdict on Monday.