PVR Inox and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films are locked in a legal battle after the makers decided to release Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on OTT, instead of theaters.

On Friday, PVR Inox sent a legal notice to Maddock Films and Pen Marudhar, claiming they suffered losses worth ₹60 crore after the movie was suddenly withdrawn from theatrical release.

The exhibition network says these losses were due to their extensive promotion, reported Pinkvilla.

The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.