Pakistani drama accused of copying scenes from Bollywood's 'Ram-Leela'
What's the story
The recently released teaser of the Pakistani drama Sher, starring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan, has sparked a controversy over plagiarism.
Viewers have highlighted striking similarities between a pivotal scene in Sher and a scene from the 2013 Bollywood film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
The teaser has stirred a debate on social media owing to these visual resemblances.
Scene similarities
Here's what happens in the controversial scene in 'Sher'
In the teaser, Taimoor's character is shown with a gun in hand, challenged by Khan's character, who is also wielding a weapon, wearing a ghagra choli.
This sequence has led to direct parallels being drawn with a similar scene in Ram-Leela, where the lead characters point guns at each other during a face-off.
Meanwhile, viewers in India couldn't watch the teaser on YouTube due to a ban following the Pahalgam attack. However, the clip is still circulating on social media.
Official response
Makers of 'Sher' yet to respond to allegations
Social media users slammed the teaser, calling it poorly executed. Many felt it looked like a low-budget version of Ram-Leela, with some even calling it "second-hand embarrassment."
As of now, the makers of Sher have not stated the plagiarism allegations. The actors have also maintained silence on the controversy.
The original film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, is a contemporary take on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set in a fictional town scarred by a brutal feud between two warring clans.