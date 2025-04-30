What's the story

The recently released teaser of the Pakistani drama Sher, starring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan, has sparked a controversy over plagiarism.

Viewers have highlighted striking similarities between a pivotal scene in Sher and a scene from the 2013 Bollywood film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The teaser has stirred a debate on social media owing to these visual resemblances.