Emraan, Yami wrap shoot for film on Shah Bano
What's the story
The shooting for the untitled film inspired by the landmark 1985 Supreme Court case of Mohd. Ahmad Khan versus Shah Bano Begum has recently been wrapped up in Lucknow.
Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, the project will bring the controversial case to the screen.
Gautam will portray Bano, while Hashmi will take on the role of her ex-husband, Khan, reports HT City.
Suparn Verma is directing this hard-hitting courtroom drama.
Shooting
Makers targeting a global release
The film has been shot in various parts of Lucknow, including Kakori, Sandila, and other locations.
It promises powerful performances and impactful dialogue. The makers are targeting a global release in October or November this year.
This is the second installment in Varma's courtroom trilogy. The first was Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023), starring Manoj Bajpayee.
Case overview
Bano's fight for maintenance rights in focus
In 1978, a 62-year-old mother of five, Bano, approached the Supreme Court for maintenance after being divorced through triple talaq.
Khan, a lawyer, denied her support, citing Muslim Personal Law.
In 1985, the SC ruled in Bano's favor, stating Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) applied to all citizens irrespective of religion.
The landmark ruling ensured the maintenance rights of a divorced woman.
Backlash
Controversy and government response to the Bano case
The ruling drew backlash from conservative Muslim groups.
This prompted the Rajiv Gandhi-led government to enact the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.
The legislation basically overrode the court's ruling and sparked a nationwide debate on vote-bank politics, minority rights, and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
The controversy of this case still serves as a reference point in modern Indian politics.
Film details
Film to explore the complexities behind national legal battles
The upcoming film is expected to be Gautam's next big theatrical release after Article 370. It will explore the personal and political complexities behind legal battles that turn into national flashpoints.
The Bano case and similar cases are reportedly the inspiration behind the film.
Meanwhile, Hashmi will be seen on the big screen this Friday in a soldier's avatar, in Ground Zero.