What's the story

The shooting for the untitled film inspired by the landmark 1985 Supreme Court case of Mohd. Ahmad Khan versus Shah Bano Begum has recently been wrapped up in Lucknow.

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, the project will bring the controversial case to the screen.

Gautam will portray Bano, while Hashmi will take on the role of her ex-husband, Khan, reports HT City.

Suparn Verma is directing this hard-hitting courtroom drama.