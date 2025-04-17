Following viral 'Jaadu' moves, Jaideep Ahlawat to dance again
What's the story
Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his acting chops, recently surprised audiences with his unexpected dance performance in the song Jaadu from Jewel Thief.
The actor, who is currently trending on the internet, revealed even the film's producers were unaware of his dancing abilities.
"No one, not even Siddharth and Mamta [Anand, producers] had any idea that I liked dancing. When I was asked to do it, I said, 'I can manage this much dance.'"
What's more, he'll be doing it again.
Dance opportunity
'I knew I could dance...but...such a script never reached me'
Speaking to Mid-Day, the actor revealed that he had already danced in a project before Jaadu.
"I did a film before Jewel Thief. Its release got delayed."
Ahlawat's love for dancing wasn't a complete secret; he had revealed he wanted to show his dancing talent in a 2021 interview.
"I knew I could dance, but for some reason, such a script never reached me. Here, Sid sir and the makers thought of making me dance," he said.
Jaideep Ahlawat my GOAT ♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/VO8cJrRCAd— Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) April 12, 2025
Role transition
Ahlawat also spoke about his 'Jewel Thief' role
Jewel Thief is a departure from Ahlawat's usual serious roles, bringing a lighter, more playful character to life. He said he enjoyed this change, "Ek dum mast."
"I've done all of this before, for instance, in Commando [2013], which had only dialogue after dialogue. This kind of dialogue-baazi becomes fun when you know it's not force-fitted."
"We have grown up watching [Amitabh] Bachchan saab, then Shah Rukh [Khan] saab. So, there is no prep needed to play such a character."
Co-star dynamics
Ahlawat's experience working with Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Ahlawat, who shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan in Jewel Thief, also collaborated with Khan's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan (2023).
He joked about the coincidence, saying, "Now I can be called a family member."
When asked about the difference between the two actors, Ahlawat said their prep for roles can differ. "As actors, they are slightly different. Jaane Jaan was quite serious. So, [her] preparation was different."