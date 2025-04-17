What's the story

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his acting chops, recently surprised audiences with his unexpected dance performance in the song Jaadu from Jewel Thief.

The actor, who is currently trending on the internet, revealed even the film's producers were unaware of his dancing abilities.

"No one, not even Siddharth and Mamta [Anand, producers] had any idea that I liked dancing. When I was asked to do it, I said, 'I can manage this much dance.'"

What's more, he'll be doing it again.