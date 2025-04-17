Chiranjeevi's 'Stalin' might return to theaters with stunning 8K upgrade
What's the story
The 2006 Telugu film Stalin, featuring megastar Chiranjeevi, is all set to make a grand re-entry into the theaters.
The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is being restored by Aniana Productions. Apart from restoring the film, the team is also working on converting it into an 8K version for a better visual experience.
According to 123Telugu, fans can see the re-released film in mid-June if all goes as planned.
Plot details
'Stalin' inspired a movement built on kindness
The film stars Chiranjeevi as Major Stalin, a former army officer who turns into a social reformer after quitting the military due to a dispute with his superior.
Determined to spread kindness, Stalin introduces a "help three people" system, urging everyone to assist others and inspire a chain reaction.
Despite facing opposition from a corrupt home minister and personal losses, his idea begins to take root.
Cast and crew
'Stalin' features an ensemble cast and music by Mani Sharma
The original film Stalin had an ensemble cast that included Kushboo Sundar and Prakash Raj, among others, in important roles. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film.
Trisha played the female lead role in Stalin and will also be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in his upcoming social-fantasy film Vishwambara.
Stalin was later remade in Bollywood as Jai Ho (2014), directed by Sohail Khan and starring Salman Khan.