What's the story

The 2006 Telugu film Stalin, featuring megastar Chiranjeevi, is all set to make a grand re-entry into the theaters.

The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is being restored by Aniana Productions. Apart from restoring the film, the team is also working on converting it into an 8K version for a better visual experience.

According to 123Telugu, fans can see the re-released film in mid-June if all goes as planned.