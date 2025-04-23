What's the story

Pratik Gandhi, who portrays Jyotirao Phule in Ananth Mahadevan's Phule, has expressed his surprise over the fact that Hindi cinema has never made a film about the 19th-century social activist.

He told SCREEN, "Every social evil he fought back then is still there, in one or the other form. So something which is so relevant, nobody thought about it...I just feel fortunate enough that I could do it."

The film, after facing backlash and certification delays, finally releases on Friday.