All we know about Dinesh Vijan's next zombie comedy
What's the story
Dinesh Vijan, the producer of the cult classic zombie comedy Go Goa Gone, is returning to the genre with a new untitled project.
The film will have a strong female lead and a younger male counterpart.
Production is set to begin in the second half of 2025, sources close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla.
The script is currently in the development stage with casting underway. The makers plan to make an official announcement once all key characters are finalized.
Horror comedy
Vijan's successful foray into the horror comedy universe
Vijan's return to the zombie comedy genre comes after he successfully conquered the horror comedy universe with Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.
"From Stree to Munjya and Bhediya, Dinoo has always come up with path-breaking content in the comedy genre, and his next in the Zombie world also promises to be a big-screen experience," a source told Pinkvilla.
The new project is set in a world different from Go Goa Gone, possibly kicking off a new franchise.
Production schedule
Vijan's current projects and upcoming releases
Along with the new zombie comedy, Vijan is all set to shoot Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania.
The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Reports claim Kapoor and Mandanna will be paired opposite each other, and Sanon will play another prominent role.
Vijan is also gearing up for Bhool Chuk Maaf's release on May 9, with Tehran, Ikkis, Thama, and Diler in the pipeline.