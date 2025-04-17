What's the story

Dinesh Vijan, the producer of the cult classic zombie comedy Go Goa Gone, is returning to the genre with a new untitled project.

The film will have a strong female lead and a younger male counterpart.

Production is set to begin in the second half of 2025, sources close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla.

The script is currently in the development stage with casting underway. The makers plan to make an official announcement once all key characters are finalized.