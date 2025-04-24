Dr. Shriram Nene felt overshadowed by Madhuri's stardom
What's the story
Famed cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene, recently opened up about his experiences of living with a celebrity wife.
Speaking to Dr. Deepak Chopra on his YouTube channel, Nene talked about the emotional and psychological toll of being married to a star like Dixit.
While praising his wife's achievements, Dr. Nene also opened up on his own struggles: of feeling inadequate, of being overshadowed by her stardom.
Personal challenges
'She's the celebrity—I'm just part of the journey'
These experiences, he admitted, led to personal struggles with self-doubt and a feeling of being invisible, offering a rare glimpse into the emotional challenges that come with life in the spotlight.
"I'm the unintentional American in a royal court," he said during the interview. "She's the celebrity—I'm just part of the journey."
"But beyond that occasional sense of being overshadowed, I've come to see how each individual can contribute significantly to the lives of others...Never underestimate the power of one."
Cultural shift
Life changes after moving to India
Dr. Nene moved to India a few years ago to support Dixit's return to films. Though he had never wanted to become a public figure, marrying Dixit made him one, and now he wants to use his fame to do good.
He remembered his days at the UCLA Medical Center, when he used to treat Hollywood stars who all treasured their privacy.
The couple has been married for more than 25 years now and has two sons, Arin and Ryan.