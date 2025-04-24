What's the story

Famed cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene, recently opened up about his experiences of living with a celebrity wife.

Speaking to Dr. Deepak Chopra on his YouTube channel, Nene talked about the emotional and psychological toll of being married to a star like Dixit.

While praising his wife's achievements, Dr. Nene also opened up on his own struggles: of feeling inadequate, of being overshadowed by her stardom.