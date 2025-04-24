Vijay Varma wraps up shooting for crime thriller 'Matka King'
What's the story
Vijay Varma has revealed that he has wrapped the shooting of his upcoming crime thriller series, Matka King.
The series, directed by the acclaimed Nagraj Manjule, is set against the backdrop of 1960s Mumbai's bustling streets.
Varma shared a picture from the wrap-up celebration on Instagram on Thursday, which had a unique matka cake that caught everyone's attention.
The series explores the dramatic and dangerous realm of Matka gambling.
Storyline
'Matka King' follows the story of a cotton trader
Matka King follows the journey of an ambitious cotton trader in Mumbai who creates a new gambling game called Matka. It takes the city by storm, democratizing a domain once reserved for the wealthy and elite.
Initially, Matka involved betting on the opening and closing rates of cotton between the New York Cotton Exchange and the Bombay Cotton Exchange.
In the 1960s, the system was replaced with new methods of generating random numbers, such as drawing slips from a matka.
Cast details
'Matka King' cast and crew
Matka King is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani.
It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav star in pivotal roles.
In addition to this, Varma will also star in Vibhu Puri's upcoming directorial Ul Jalool Ishq.
He will share the screen with Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others in his next project.