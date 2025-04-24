What's the story

Vijay Varma has revealed that he has wrapped the shooting of his upcoming crime thriller series, Matka King.

The series, directed by the acclaimed Nagraj Manjule, is set against the backdrop of 1960s Mumbai's bustling streets.

Varma shared a picture from the wrap-up celebration on Instagram on Thursday, which had a unique matka cake that caught everyone's attention.

The series explores the dramatic and dangerous realm of Matka gambling.