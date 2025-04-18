Sanjay Bangar's daughter exposes sexual harassment in cricket world
What's the story
Anaya Bangar, trans daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has come forward with disturbing revelations about her experiences in the cricket world.
In an interview with Lallantop, Bangar shared that she was subjected to sexual harassment by well-known cricketers.
She described the cricket community as a place filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity.
"I have played with some well-known cricketers like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal," said Bangar.
Disturbing encounters
Veteran cricketer told her 'I want to sleep with you'
Bangar shared several disturbing incidents involving star cricketers.
"There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of them," she said.
She also shared how when she confided in a veteran cricketer about her trans identity, he instead asked her to sleep with him: "When I was in India, I told a veteran cricketer about my situation. He told me 'Let's go in the car. I want to sleep with you.'"
Policy critique
Bangar criticized ICC's policy on trans cricketers
Bangar also expressed disappointment over the International Cricket Council (ICC) banning transgender cricketers from women's cricket.
This decision could discourage aspiring athletes and damage the spirit of inclusion that sports should promote and protect.
She urged the authorities and lawmakers to develop policies that do not force athletes to choose between their passion and identity.