What's the story

Anaya Bangar, trans daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has come forward with disturbing revelations about her experiences in the cricket world.

In an interview with Lallantop, Bangar shared that she was subjected to sexual harassment by well-known cricketers.

She described the cricket community as a place filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity.

"I have played with some well-known cricketers like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal," said Bangar.