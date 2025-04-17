What's the story

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher has lauded Australian speedster Mitchell Starc for his phenomenal performance in the recent IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

DC won the match in the Super Over following Starc's brilliant final over.

Speaking on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Boucher stated, "Starc was exceptional in that final over."

Notably, Starc defended nine runs of the final over while conceding zero boundaries.

