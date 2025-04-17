IPL: Mark Boucher hails Mitchell Starc's clutch performance versus RR
Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher has lauded Australian speedster Mitchell Starc for his phenomenal performance in the recent IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).
DC won the match in the Super Over following Starc's brilliant final over.
Speaking on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Boucher stated, "Starc was exceptional in that final over."
Notably, Starc defended nine runs of the final over while conceding zero boundaries.
Match details
Starc's crucial role in IPL 2025 match
In a thrilling IPL 2025 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Starc was the star for DC.
As mentioned, the match witnessed RR requiring nine runs from the final over, but Starc's brilliant bowling helped them score only eight runs.
This performance led to the first Super Over of the season.
In the Super Over, Rajasthan Royals posted 11 runs off Starc's bowling, setting a 12-run target for Delhi Capitals.
Award
Starc named PoTM for stellar performance
In the Super Over, Starc was the architect of DC's victory and was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant spells.
Despite conceding 20 runs in his opening spell, with 19 coming in his second over, Starc made a brilliant comeback in the 20th and Super Over.
Overall, he took one wicket and gave away 36 runs in four overs in the match.
Starc now owns 61 scalps across 47 IPL matches at 22.21 (ER: 8.46)
Expert opinion
Boucher commends Starc's experience and execution
Boucher praised Starc's experience and execution under pressure.
He said, "He's had an up-and-down season so far--got hit early with the new ball--but in those big moments, you look to your senior players. And he delivered."
The former cricketer also lauded Starc for nailing almost every delivery during the match and executing his plans to perfection.
Team captain's praise
Axar Patel lauds Starc's performance
DC captain Axar Patel also lauded Starc, saying, "I thought if Starc could execute, he could bring us back in the game. He bowled the 20th over. To bowl 12 yorkers in 12 balls...that's why he's an Australian legend."
The victory propelled Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table with five wins and 10 points from six matches, ahead of their next match against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Super over
Starc's brilliance helps DC edge past RR in Super Over
As mentioned, Starc returned to bowl for DC in the Super Over.
He conceded only five runs in the first three balls, with Shimron Hetmyer scoring a boundary.
Riyan Parag then smacked a boundary off a no-ball from Starc.
However, Riyan and Yashasvi Jaiswal were run out on the next two balls. Chasing 12, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs got the Capitals home in four balls.
Match recap
DC edge past RR in Super Over, clinch fifth win
Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted 188/5, thanks to a brisk 49 from Abhishek Porel, a fiery 34 off 14 from Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs' 34 off 18.
In reply, fifties from Jaiswal (51) and Nitish Rana (51) helped RR tie the match despite losing skipper Sanju Samson to an injury.
Meanwhile, a tight Super Over from Starc, followed by Rahul and Stubbs' composure, sealed DC's fourth Super Over win and fifth victory of the season.