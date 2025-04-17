How has Shreyas Iyer fared against RCB in IPL?
What's the story
Days after defending the lowest-ever IPL total, Punjab Kings are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 34 of the 2025 season.
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who bagged a two-ball duck against Kolkata Knight Riders, will once again be in the spotlight.
With an aim to bounce back, Iyer will likely keep up his scoring rate.
Here's his IPL record against RCB.
Stats
Over 390 runs against RCB
Iyer is set to face RCB for the first time in PBKS colors in the IPL. He has either played for Delhi Capitals or KKR against this opposition so far.
In 14 matches against the Royal Challengers, Iyer has racked up 393 runs at an average of 30.23. The tally includes a strike-rate of 124.36.
He owns four half-centuries in this regard.
Information
His highest score against RCB
Iyer's highest score of 67 against RCB came in the 2018 edition. He played a captain's knock as DC chased down 150 against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Iyer's 50-ball 67 was studded with 8 fours and 2 sixes.
Battles
Iyer vs RCB bowlers
Quite a few riveting player battles await Iyer in the impending game.
RCB seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Iyer thrice in 10 T20 innings. The latter has a strike-rate of 89.79.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood has sent Iyer back twice in just three T20 innings. The PBKS skipper has just three runs off 12 balls against him.
Krunal Pandya has also dismissed Iyer once.
Form
Fourth-most runs in IPL 2025
Despite recording a duck against KKR recently, Iyer is in the top four among batters with most runs in IPL 2025.
His 82 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 fours and 6 sixes) made headlines. He faced just 36 balls.
Overall, in IPL 2025, Iyer has racked up 250 runs from six matches at an average of 50-plus (SR: 204.91).