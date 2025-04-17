What's the story

Days after defending the lowest-ever IPL total, Punjab Kings are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 34 of the 2025 season.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who bagged a two-ball duck against Kolkata Knight Riders, will once again be in the spotlight.

With an aim to bounce back, Iyer will likely keep up his scoring rate.

Here's his IPL record against RCB.