What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma is on the verge of completing 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) sixes at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit could achieve the feat with his second maximum in the upcoming IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.

He would become the fourth player to complete a century of IPL sixes at a venue.