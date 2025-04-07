Rohit Sharma can attain this IPL milestone during RCB clash
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma is on the verge of completing 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) sixes at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Rohit could achieve the feat with his second maximum in the upcoming IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.
He would become the fourth player to complete a century of IPL sixes at a venue.
Stats
Rohit's exceptional performance at Wankhede Stadium
Rohit's IPL career at Wankhede Stadium has been nothing short of phenomenal.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he has so far played 81 matches at the venue, accumulating 98 sixes.
With 2,308 runs at 33.94, he is the highest run-scorer here in IPL history.
His strike rate at this venue is an impressive 136.56 with 16 fifties and a century to his name.
Feat
Rohit joins these names
As mentioned, Rohit is now among the four batters with a century of IPL sixes at a venue.
He has joined the likes of Virat Kohli (128 at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy), AB de Villiers (118 at Chinnaswamy), and Chris Gayle (127 at Chinnaswamy).
It must be noted that only Kohli (3,047 at Chinnaswamy) owns more IPL runs at a particular ground.
Stats
Here are his overall numbers
So far, Rohit has accumulated 6,649 runs across 260 IPL appearances at an average of 29.42.
He is the third-highest run-getter in the league's history. He has slammed 43 fifties and a couple of tons.
In MI colors, Rohit has smoked 5,479 runs across 215 IPL matches. He is the highest run-scorer for the franchise.
Information
Rohit's poor form this season
Notably, the former MI skipper has been far away from his best in IPL 2025. After bagging a four-ball duck in MI's opener, he recorded scores worth 8 and 13. He missed the preceding game against LSG due to fitness issues.