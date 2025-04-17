What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the 2025/26 central contract list for the Indian cricket team.

Among the likely recipients are Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, and Harshit Rana, according to Cricbuzz.

Abhishek, who has been making waves in T20 cricket, is likely to be included in Grade C of BCCI's contract structure.

