The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the 2025/26 central contract list for the Indian cricket team.
Among the likely recipients are Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, and Harshit Rana, according to Cricbuzz.
Abhishek, who has been making waves in T20 cricket, is likely to be included in Grade C of BCCI's contract structure.
Contract prospects
Abhishek Sharma: A potential Grade C inclusion
Abhishek, a left-handed batter from Punjab, is likely to be included in Grade C of the central contracts. He opens for India in T20Is and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
This grade guarantees an annual retainership of ₹1 crore.
According to the BCCI's standard policy, "athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of three Tests or eight ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis."
Inclusions
Inclusion of Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana
21-year-old Andhra all-rounder Nitish Reddy is also likely to feature in the central contracts list.
Having played five Tests and four T20Is, he meets the criteria for inclusion. He slammed a historic century against Australia in the 2024/25 MCG Test.
Harshit Rana is another player who could join the ranks of contracted players despite not meeting individual format requirements with his one T20I, two Test, five ODI appearances.
Additional inclusions
Other potential recipients of BCCI's central contracts
Other players likely to get central contracts are Varun Chakravarthy and Shreyas Iyer.
Chakaravarthy has played four ODIs and 18 T20Is, while Iyer was a star performer in the recently concluded Champions Trophy.
The latter was excluded from the list last year after he didn't play domestic cricket.
The top-tier A+ category will probably see veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja staying put with not much change in gradings expected.