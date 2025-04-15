Sunil Gavaskar to provide ₹30,000 monthly aid to Vinod Kambli
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who was once known for his friendship with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, is now battling health complications and financial difficulties.
He was admitted to Akruti Hospital, Thane, on December 21, 2024, for urinary infection and cramps.
Amid all this, legend Sunil Gavaskar has come forward to help. The former India batter and ace commentator promised his help during the inauguration of veteran coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
Support details
Gavaskar's CHAMPS Foundation to provide financial support
Gavaskar has kept his promise as Kambli will now receive monthly aid from Gavaskar's CHAMPS Foundation.
According to Times of India, the foundation will provide Kambli with a monthly sum of ₹30,000 along with annual medical support worth ₹30,000.
The two former cricketers met at Wankhede Stadium during its 50th anniversary celebrations in January this year.
Personal struggles
Andrea Hewitt's unwavering support for Kambli
Apart from his health and financial problems, Kambli's personal life has also been a rollercoaster.
His wife Andrea Hewitt had disclosed in January that she had filed for divorce in 2023. However, she retracted her decision owing to her husband's "helpless state."
Speaking on a podcast hosted by journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea had said she couldn't leave Kambli because of his health condition.
Life
Health struggles and post-retirement challenges
Kambli's health problems started in 2013 when he had a heart attack, and he has since been battling depression and alcohol-related issues.
His life after hanging his boots has been marred by financial troubles and health issues.
Despite trying his hand at acting, television, commentary post-retirement, he never really made it big in any of these.
Career
A look at his international career
Kambli, who shone in the Indian domestic circuit alongside Tendulkar, made a decent start to his international career.
However, he was sidelined following the 2000 Champions Trophy. The left-hander debuted in an ODI against Pakistan in October 1991.
In 104 ODIs, he accumulated 2,477 at 32.59 (50s: 14, 100s: 2). Kambli played 17 Tests and scored 1,084 runs at 54.2 (50s: 3, 100s: 4).