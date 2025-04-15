What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who was once known for his friendship with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, is now battling health complications and financial difficulties.

He was admitted to Akruti Hospital, Thane, on December 21, 2024, for urinary infection and cramps.

Amid all this, legend Sunil Gavaskar has come forward to help. The former India batter and ace commentator promised his help during the inauguration of veteran coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.