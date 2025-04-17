What's the story

Mumbai Indians' (MI) batsman Naman Dhir has attributed his phenomenal run in IPL 2025 to the mentorship of skipper Hardik Pandya and batting coach Kieron Pollard.

The right-handed batter, usually in the lower middle order, has scored 130 runs in six matches at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 185.71.

His top score this season is 46 against Lucknow Super Giants, batting at No. 3 in Rohit Sharma's absence due to injury.

