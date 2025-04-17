IPL 2025: Naman Dhir credits MI duo for his growth
Mumbai Indians' (MI) batsman Naman Dhir has attributed his phenomenal run in IPL 2025 to the mentorship of skipper Hardik Pandya and batting coach Kieron Pollard.
The right-handed batter, usually in the lower middle order, has scored 130 runs in six matches at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 185.71.
His top score this season is 46 against Lucknow Super Giants, batting at No. 3 in Rohit Sharma's absence due to injury.
Role preparation
Dhir's role preparation and guidance
Dhir revealed he was mentally preparing for his batting role at No.6 or 7, as advised by MI's Director of Cricket, Mahela Jayawardene, after the auction.
"Right after the auction, MJ told me I'd be batting at 6 or 7, so I've been mentally preparing for that role ever since," Naman said in the press conference before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The young batsman also highlighted the constant guidance he gets from Pandya and Pollard.
Pressure handling
Dhir's approach to pressure and team management
Dhir also emphasized the value of staying calm under pressure, a trait he's learned from the experience of Pandya and Pollard.
"The biggest thing they've helped me with is staying calm under pressure. I'm learning what shots to play and when - all from their experience," he added.
The MI team management has also allowed him to play freely without the fear of failure.
Balance maintenance
Dhir's balance between fearlessness and recklessness
Dhir also acknowledged the importance of balancing fearless cricket with avoiding recklessness.
"There's a fine line between playing fearlessly and being reckless. That's the balance I'm always trying to maintain - for myself, and for the team," he further added.
Numbers
A look at the batter's IPL and T20
Having debuted in the IPL in 2024, Dhir scored 140 runs in seven matches at an average of 23.33, striking at 177.22 with a top score of 62*.
This season, he's in top form, having scored 130 runs in six games at 43.33 and a strike rate of 185.71.
Dhir now has 270 IPL runs from 13 matches (AVG: 30, SR: 181.21) and 441 T20 runs overall at 23.21 (SR: 163.33) in 22 innings.