Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in Match 32 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

The match, which will be played on Tuesday, is of utmost importance for the Royals considering their position in the tournament's points table.

While DC are placed second with four wins in five games, RR are languishing at eighth with just two wins in six matches.

