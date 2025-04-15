IPL 2025: Can RR snap their losing streak against DC?
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in Match 32 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
The match, which will be played on Tuesday, is of utmost importance for the Royals considering their position in the tournament's points table.
While DC are placed second with four wins in five games, RR are languishing at eighth with just two wins in six matches.
Here is the match preview.
Details
Pitch report and streaming details
The pitch report for Arun Jaitley Stadium indicates that dew could play a major role.
In IPL 2025's only game at this venue, the team winning the toss chose to bowl first because of dew.
The stadium has hosted 91 IPL matches to date, with teams batting first winning 44 games.
The upcoming match will start from 7:30pm onward.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Match preview
DC's recent performance and RR's struggle
Under Axar Patel's captaincy, DC have had a stellar season thus far, winning four out of their five games.
They are on a four-match winning streak but suffered a narrow 12-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their previous game.
Meanwhile, RR have had a poor season with just two wins from six games.
Having lacked at several departments, RR must regroup against the Capitals. They are currently on a two-match losing streak.
H2H
A look at head-to-head record
The two teams have locked horns in 29 matches as of now, with DC winning 14 of those.
Meanwhile, the Royals have won 15 encounters in this battle.
These two sides met twice last season and prevailed on one occasion apiece.
At home, the Capitals have six wins and three defeats against the Men in Pink.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs and impact subs
DC (Probable XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar. Impact sub: Karun Nair.
RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande. Impact sub: Kumar Kartikeya.
Stats
Here are the key performers
In four matches this season, KL Rahul has scored 200 runs at a strike rate of 163.93.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant 75 in his preceding outing against RCB.
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 10 wickets in IPL 2025 at an economy of under six.
Mitchell Starc trails him with nine scalps.
For RR, SL spinners Wanindu Hasaranga Maheesh Theekshana have taken six wickets each.
