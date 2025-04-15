KL Rahul averages 50-plus versus RR in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The match will be played on April 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Eyes will be on KL Rahul, who has played a couple of sensational knocks this season.
Here we decode his stellar numbers against the Royals.
Stats
Second-most runs versus RR
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has amassed 713 runs across 16 games versus the Royals (50s: 7).
While only Virat Kohli (826) owns more runs against RR, Rahul boasts the best average among batters with 500-plus runs against the team (50.92).
His strike rate (132.52) is pretty decent in this regard. Rahul's highest score of 95* against RR came in IPL 2018 while representing the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).
Face-offs
Rahul's numbers versus key RR bowlers
Rahul has enjoyed operating against Jofra Archer as he has slammed the pacer 89 IPL runs at a strike rate of 150.84 without being dismissed across five innings.
However, he has been quiet versus Sandeep Sharma, managing just 93 runs at a strike rate of 110.71. This includes one dismissal across 13 innings.
Career
200 IPL sixes loading for Rahul
In four matches this season, Rahul has scored 200 runs at a strike rate of 163.93. He has recorded scores worth 15, 77, 93*, and 15.
Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter has raced to 4,883 runs across 136 IPL matches.
His average of 46.06 is the highest among batters with at least 1,500 runs.
Rahul also owns a strike rate of 135.60 alongside four hundreds and 39 fifties.
Notably, he is three hits short of completing 200 IPL sixes.