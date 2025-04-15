What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The match will be played on April 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Eyes will be on KL Rahul, who has played a couple of sensational knocks this season.

Here we decode his stellar numbers against the Royals.