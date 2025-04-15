Decoding Ravindra Jadeja's horrendous numbers against spin-bowling (IPL)
What's the story
Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been enduring a tough time with the bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
On Monday, he was dismissed by Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the Ekana Stadium.
Though CSK managed to chase down 167, Jadeja could only manage seven runs off 11 balls.
His performance against spin-bowling is a major worrying factor for CSK.
Let's decode his struggles.
Struggle with spin
Jadeja's strike rate and adaptability
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja has managed just 231 runs across 40 IPL innings against spinners since the start of the 2020 season.
This includes nine dismissals and a paltry strike rate of just 94.28.
Only MS Dhoni (94.23) has a worse strike rate among batters who have faced at least 200 balls against spin bowling in this period.
This is indeed a major concern for CSK as middle-order batters have the onus to dominate spin-bowling in the middle overs.
Information
Impressive numbers against pacers
On the contrary, Jadeja has been superb against pacers in this period. He has smashed them for 893 across 58 IPL innings since 2020 at an average and strike rate of 38.82 and 164.15, respectively. During the 2021 season, he belted Harshal Patel for five sixes and a boundary in an over.
Performance analysis
Jadeja's inconsistent performance in IPL
Meanwhile, Jadeja's batting performance has been hit-or-miss, failing to live up to his ₹18 crore price tag.
He has never scored more than 300 runs in a single IPL season, even after playing since the tournament's inception in 2008.
His best season with the bat came in 2020 when he scored 231 runs at an average of 46.2 and a strike rate of 173.7.
His scores in the ongoing season are 17, 25, 32*, 2, 9*, 0, and 7.
Stats
Here are his overall IPL numbers
Jadeja has now raced to 3,051 IPL runs at 27 from 247 matches (191 innings). His strike rate is 129.27. This includes three fifties.
With the ball, the left-arm spinner has claimed 164 wickets at 30.50 with his economy being 7.64. Though he has managed just four scalps this season, his economy (8.53) is impressive.
Notably, Jadeja is the only all-rounder in the IPL with the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets.