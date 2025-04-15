What's the story

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been enduring a tough time with the bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Monday, he was dismissed by Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the Ekana Stadium.

Though CSK managed to chase down 167, Jadeja could only manage seven runs off 11 balls.

His performance against spin-bowling is a major worrying factor for CSK.

Let's decode his struggles.