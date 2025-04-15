How has Yashasvi Jaiswal fared vs DC in IPL? Stats
What's the story
The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals.
The game will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 16.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the players to watch out for as he has already slammed a couple of fifties this year.
Here we decode his numbers versus the Capitals.
Stats
Solitary fifty versus DC
Jaiswal has blown hot and cold against the Delhi-based team. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has managed just 127 runs across six innings against them at a paltry average of 21.16 (50: 1).
While 60 of his runs against RR came in a solitary game, he has been dismissed thrice under 10. His IPL scores at the Arun Jaitley Stadium read 4, 12, and 32.
Face-off
Numbers vs key DC bowlers
Jaiswal's face-off with DC skipper and left-arm spinner Axar Patel would be enticing. He has smashed Patel for 25 IPL runs at a strike rate of 178.57 without being dismissed.
Interestingly, pacer Mukesh Kumar has dismissed Jaiswal twice across as many IPL meetings. Hence, their battle in the powerplay is to watch out for.
Career
Two fifties in IPL 2025 for Jaiswal
In six matches this season, the star batter has slammed 182 runs at an average of 30.33. This includes a couple of half-centuries and a highest score of 75.
His strike rate reads 138.93. Jaiswal has overall raced to 1,789 runs from 59 games at 31.94(11 half-centuries and two tons).
Notably, Jaiswal has been associated with RR since his IPL debut in 2020.