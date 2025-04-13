What's the story

Karun Nair made an impressive return to the Indian Premier League, hammering a 40-ball 89 versus Mumbai Indians in Match 29 of the ongoing 2025 season on Sunday.

Nair, who last played in the IPL back in 2022, didn't feature for Delhi Capitals in their first 4 games of the season.

He got a chance versus MI and it was grabbed with open arms.