Karun Nair completes 1,500 IPL runs with 89 versus MI
What's the story
Karun Nair made an impressive return to the Indian Premier League, hammering a 40-ball 89 versus Mumbai Indians in Match 29 of the ongoing 2025 season on Sunday.
Nair, who last played in the IPL back in 2022, didn't feature for Delhi Capitals in their first 4 games of the season.
He got a chance versus MI and it was grabbed with open arms.
Knock
A vital knock from Nair's blade on his comeback
Nair walked in early with DC losing Jake Fraser-McGurk (0) off the 1st ball in the run-chase.
Nair scored a run off his 1st three balls before opening up instantly in the 2nd over.
He hit Trent Boult for three fours. Thereafter, he dispatched Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.
Nair completed his fifty off 22 balls in the 6th over with DC scoring 72/1.
Vs Bumrah
Nair makes this record off Bumrah's bowling in IPL
Nair launched Bumrah for 18 runs in the 6th over. He smashed two sixes, a four and a two.
As per Cricbuzz, Nair now owns the 3rd-most runs off a Bumrah over in the IPL.
26 - Pat Cummins (KKR), 2022
20 - DJ Bravo (CSK), 2018
18 - Karun Nair (DC), 2025*
17 - Faf du Plessis (CSK), 2021
Do you know?
2nd DC batter this record
Nair is now the 2nd DC batter to score 50-plus runs in overs 1-6 of an IPL match after 78 (24) - Jake Fraser McGurk vs MI, 2024; 50 (20) - Jake Fraser McGurk vs RR, 2024; 50 (22) - Karun Nair vs MI, 2025*.
Progression
Nair continues to score quick runs after the powerplay
After the PP overs, Nair continued in the same vein. In the 8th over, he dispatched Hardik Pandya for a six. Karn Sharma and Pandya were belted for runs in the next 2 overs.
In the 11th over, DC lost Abishek Porel with whom Nair added 119 runs for the 2nd wicket.
Nair hit three more fours before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner.
Runs
Nair slams his 11th IPL fifty
Nair's 89 was laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at an impressive 222.50.
This was Nair's 11th fifty in IPL. He has surpassed 1,500 IPL runs, racing to a tally of 1,585 from 77 matches at 24.76.
He owns 44 sixes and 173 fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nair has amassed 727 runs for DC in IPL at 30.29 (50s: 5).
Do you know?
Nair slams Bumrah for 26 runs in the contest
Nair hit 26 runs off Bumrah's bowling in this match. He faced nine deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan (27 off 16) owns the record for most runs off Bumrah's bowling in an IPL game.