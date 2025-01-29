What's the story

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy scripted history with an incredible five-wicket haul against England on January 28.

Chakravarthy disarrayed England in the 3rd T20I in Rajkot, though India lost by 26 runs.

Nevertheless, he became only the third Indian with multiple five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket.

Chakravarthy, who has been in sublime form, also became the third Indian to take T20I fifer against England.