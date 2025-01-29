A look at Indians with T20I fifers against England
Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy scripted history with an incredible five-wicket haul against England on January 28.
Chakravarthy disarrayed England in the 3rd T20I in Rajkot, though India lost by 26 runs.
Nevertheless, he became only the third Indian with multiple five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket.
Chakravarthy, who has been in sublime form, also became the third Indian to take T20I fifer against England.
#1
Yuzvendra Chahal (2017)
Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is among the five Indians with at least one five-wicket haul in T20I cricket.
Notably, Chahal was the first Indian to get a T20I fifer, in 2017. He attained the feat against England in Bengaluru.
Chahal's historic 6/25(4) in February 2017 powered India to a 75-run win over England. He was later adjudged the Player of the Series.
Information
Only spinner with six wickets in a T20I innings
Chahal remains the only spinner to have taken six wickets in a T20I innings. Overall, the leg-spinner has the second-best match figures for India in the shortest format. He is only behind Deepak Chahar (6/7 vs Bangladesh, 2019).
#2
Kuldeep Yadav (2018)
A year later, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav followed Chahal as the second Indian with a T20I fifer.
The first of his two five-wicket hauls in the format came during the Manchester T20I against hosts England. He conceded 24 runs in four overs.
Notably, India won that match by eight wickets (with 10 balls remaining). Kuldeep was the Player of the Match.
#3
Varun Chakravarthy (2025)
Chakravarthy has now become the first Indian in seven years to record a five-wicket haul against England in T20I cricket.
It is worth noting that India's last two five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket have been registered by Chakravarthy.
In Rajkot, he also became only the third Indian to have taken multiple five-wicket hauls in T20Is, joining Kuldeep and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.