How many Indians own multiple five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket?
What's the story
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy entered the record books on January 28 with an incredible five-wicket haul against England.
Chakravarthy's fifer disarrayed England in the 3rd T20I in Rajkot, though India lost by 26 runs.
However, he became only the third Indian to have taken multiple five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket.
Have a look at the Indians with more than one T20I fifer.
#1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
In 2022, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian to record multiple five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket.
He claimed a terrific fifer against Afghanistan in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. His final bowling figures in the match read 4-1-4-5.
Bhuvneshwar's maiden fifer in the format came in 2018, against South Africa in Johannesburg. He took five wickets for 24 runs in that match.
#2
Kuldeep Yadav
Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the second Indian and the first Indian spinner to attain this feat in T20Is.
His first five-wicket haul in the format came in 2018 during the Manchester T20I against hosts England. He conceded 24 runs in four overs.
Kuldeep next took a fifer in 2023 against South Africa in Johannesburg. He completed five wickets in under three overs.
#3
Varun Chakravarthy
Chakravarthy has now joined Bhuvneshwar and Kuldeep on this elite list.
It is worth noting that India's last two five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket have been registered by Chakravarthy.
Besides taking one against England in Rajkot, the mystery spinner recorded one against South Africa in Gqeberha last year.
The Indian spinner conceded just 17 runs in his four-over spell.
Information
Five Indians with at least one T20I fifer
Overall, five Indians own at least one five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. Apart from Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep, and Chakravarthy, the list also includes Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar. Notably, Chahal took the first-ever fifer for India in the format (2017).