Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy entered the record books on January 28 with an incredible five-wicket haul against England.

Chakravarthy's fifer disarrayed England in the 3rd T20I in Rajkot, though India lost by 26 runs.

However, he became only the third Indian to have taken multiple five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket.

Have a look at the Indians with more than one T20I fifer.