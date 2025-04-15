IPL 2025, DC vs RR: A look at key battles
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 rolls on with its 32nd match as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR).
The game will be played on April 16 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
DC have had a dream start to the season, winning four of their first five matches.
On the other hand, RR have won only two out of their six matches.
Here are decode the anticipated player battles.
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mukesh Kumar
RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the players to watch out for as he has already slammed a couple of fifties this year.
His face-off with pacer Mukesh Kumar in the powerplay overs would be enticing.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer has dismissed Jaiswal twice across as many IPL meetings.
Though Mukesh has claimed just two powerplay wickets in IPL 2025, his economy (7.33) in this phase is brilliant.
#2
KL Rahul vs Jofra Archer
Eyes will also be on KL Rahul, who has played some sensational knocks this season.
The DC dasher has enjoyed operating against Jofra Archer as he has slammed the pacer 89 IPL runs at a strike rate of 150.84 without being dismissed across five innings.
Notably, the pacer has managed just five scalps across six games this season.
#3
Sanju Samson vs Kuldeep Yadav
Skipper Sanju Samson must lead from the front as his team eyes to change its fortunes.
The dashing opener would be required to tackle Kuldeep Yadav's deceptive bowling in the middle overs.
Notably, Yadav has taken 10 wickets in IPL 2025 at an economy of under six.
He has also dismissed Samson once across seven IPL meetings. The batter strikes at 121.95 in this battle.
#4
Karun Nair vs Wanindu Hasaranga
DC's Karun Nair made a sensational IPL return with a 40-ball 89 against Mumbai Indians.
RR would not want to face his wrath and Wanindu Hasaranga will have the onus to keep Nair quiet in the middle overs.
Notably, Nair has fallen to leg-spinners seven times across 31 IPL innings, averaging 35.14.
Hasaranga has been conceding runs at an economy of 9.85 this season (6 wickets).