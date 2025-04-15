What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 rolls on with its 32nd match as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The game will be played on April 16 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

DC have had a dream start to the season, winning four of their first five matches.

On the other hand, RR have won only two out of their six matches.

Here are decode the anticipated player battles.