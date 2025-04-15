IPL 2025: PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer records duck against KKR
What's the story
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer had a forgettable outing against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 encounter in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Iyer recorded a two-ball duck after he elected to bat against the defending champions. His dismissal left the Kings reeling at 39/2 in 3.4 overs.
Notably, Iyer led the Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title.
Knock
Iyer bags two-ball duck
PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya added a 39-run stand after PBKS opted to bat.
However, Harshit Rana broke the partnership after dismissing Arya in the fourth over. He sent Iyer in the same over.
The PBKS skipper slashed hard as the ball went straight into the hands of Ramandeep Singh, who was at deep backward point.
Runs
Iyer in IPL 2025
Despite being dismissed cheaply, Iyer is in the top four among batters with most runs in IPL 2025.
His 82 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 fours and 6 sixes) made headlines. He faced just 36 balls (SR: 227.78).
Overall, in IPL 2025, Iyer has racked up 250 runs from six matches at an average of 50-plus (50s: 3).