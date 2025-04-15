What's the story

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer had a forgettable outing against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 encounter in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Iyer recorded a two-ball duck after he elected to bat against the defending champions. His dismissal left the Kings reeling at 39/2 in 3.4 overs.

Notably, Iyer led the Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title.