What's the story

In a major development, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to honor India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma by naming a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after him.

The announcement was made during the MCA's 86th Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai on April 15, 2025.

As per an MCC release, the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 will be renamed as the 'Rohit Sharma Stand,' recognizing his significant contributions to Indian cricket.