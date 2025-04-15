MCA names Wankhede Stadium stand after Rohit Sharma: Details here
What's the story
In a major development, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to honor India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma by naming a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after him.
The announcement was made during the MCA's 86th Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai on April 15, 2025.
As per an MCC release, the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 will be renamed as the 'Rohit Sharma Stand,' recognizing his significant contributions to Indian cricket.
Additional tributes
Other stands and memorials renamed
Apart from the Rohit Sharma Stand, two other stands at Wankhede Stadium have also been renamed.
The Grand Stand Level 3 will now be called the 'Sharad Pawar Stand' while the Level 4 will be named after former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar.
Additionally, in memory of Amol Kale who died while serving as MCA president, the match-day office at MCA Pavilion has been renamed as 'MCA Office Lounge.'
Future plans
MCA's commitment to cricketing excellence
The MCA has reiterated its commitment to honoring the legacy of cricketing legends and fostering excellence in the sport.
MCA President Ajinkya Naik stated these decisions reflect their respect for Mumbai's cricket pillars and their resolve to build a stronger future.
He added these stands and lounge would continue to "echo the legacy of those who built Mumbai's spirit - brick by brick, run by run."
Contribution
Rohit has scaled heights
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit grew up playing cricketin the Mumbai suburbs.
In a career spanning nearly two decades, Rohit has racked up 13,410 List A and 11,886 First-Class runs. His exploits in international cricket require no introduction.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit has been the linchpin of Mumbai Indians since the 2011 edition.
He is the only player to have scored over 2,000 IPL runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.