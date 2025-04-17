IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc powers DC's Super-Over win over RR
What's the story
The 2025 Indian Premier League season saw its first Super Over as Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals at home.
The scores were tied (188) before the Capitals defeated RR in the Super Over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Mitchell Starc, who starred when RR required nine runs off the final over, stepped up in the one-over eliminator. He is our Player of the Day.
Bowling
Starc shines in his final spell
Starc conceded 20 runs in his opening spell, with 19 coming in his second over.
However, Starc showed his brilliance when RR were cruising at 158/2 in 17 overs. He dismissed a well-set Nitish Rana, which was the match's turning point.
Starc bowled searing yorkers when RR required nine runs off the last over. With two required off one ball, Dhruv Jurel was run-out.
Super Over
What happened in the Super Over?
Starc returned to bowl for DC in the the Super Over. He conceded only five runs in the first three overs, with Shimron Hetmyer scoring a boundary.
Riyan Parag then smacked a boundary off a no-ball from Starc. However, Riyan and Jaiswal were run-out on the next two balls.
Chasing 12, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs got the Capitals home in four balls.
Information
Player of the Day
Starc instilled all his experience when RR were in the driving seat (required 31 runs off 18 balls). This was when he dismissed Rana, who was batting at 51 off 27 balls. Starc's astute yorkers makes him our Player of the Day.