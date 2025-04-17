What's the story

The 2025 Indian Premier League season saw its first Super Over as Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals at home.

The scores were tied (188) before the Capitals defeated RR in the Super Over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Mitchell Starc, who starred when RR required nine runs off the final over, stepped up in the one-over eliminator. He is our Player of the Day.