IPL 2025: DC reach summit with Super-Over win over RR
What's the story
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The scores were tied (188) before the Capitals defeated RR in the Super Over. The home side chased down 12 runs in the one-over eliminator.
Mitchell Starc earlier shone when RR required nine runs off the final over.
With this, DC have returned to the summit (10 points).
DC summary
DC falter in middle overs
DC, who were asked to bat, saw a fine start from Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel. The duo added 34 runs before the former fell to Jofra Archer.
Karun Nair's untimely run-out brought DC down to 34/2. Although Porel and KL Rahul held their forts, DC's scoring rate dropped.
Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, and Ashutosh Sharma propelled DC from 105/4 to 188/5.
RR innings
How RR's chase panned out
Jaiswal and Sanju Samson came out all guns blazing. They added 61 before the latter was retired hurt with an injury.
Although Riyan Parag departed early, Jaiswal found support from Nitish Rana. The latter took the onus when DC required 73 off 36 balls.
Starc dismissed Rana at a crucial juncture, and bowled superb yorkers as RR required nine runs off the final over.
Super Over
What happened in Super Over?
Starc returned to bowl for DC in the the Super Over. He conceded only five runs in the first three overs, with Shimron Hetmyer scoring a boundary.
Riyan Parag then smacked a boundary off a no-ball from Starc. However, Riyan and Jaiswal were run-out on the next two balls.
Chasing 12, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs got the Capitals home in four balls.
Cameos
DC accelerate at back-end
Abishek Porel's dismissal at 105/4 exposed Axar to the middle. His cameo came at the right time, more so when DC's scoring rate dropped.
Axar slammed 34 off 14 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. His knock took the Capitals near the 150-run mark.
Tristan Stubbs (34*) and Ashutosh Sharma (15*) later powered DC to 188/5.
Over
Porel takes Tushar Deshpande to cleaners
Abhishek went berserk in the match's second over bowled by Tushar Deshpande. He hammered 23 runs in the over (4 fours and a six).
As per Cricbuzz, this was the joint second-most expensive over in the powerplay after Mitchell Starc (conceded 30 runs against RCB in Bengaluru).
Porel eventually departed for a 37-ball 49 (5 fours and 1 six).
Information
Fraser-McGurk's lean patch
Fraser-McGurk showed promising signs of return to form. However, his innings was cut short by Archer. A look at Fraser-McGurk's scores in IPL 2025: 1, 38, 0, 7, 0, and 9.
Jaiswal
Another remarkable knock from Jaiswal
Jaiswal once again came out with a positive intent, especially against DC seamer Starc.
The youngster played his strokes to bolster the Capitals in the powerplay. He continued his assault despite losing Samson, who retired hurt with injury.
Jaiswal then took RR past 100 along with Rana. He was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. His knock had 3 fours and 4 sixes.
Fifties
Successive half-centuries from Jaiswal
Jaiswal brought up his third fifty of the ongoing IPL season. His other fifty-plus scores came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (75) and Punjab Kings (67).
In six matches this season, the star batter has slammed 233 runs from seven games at an average of 38.83. His strike-rate reads 139.52.
Jaiswal has raced to 1,840 runs from 60 games (12 half-centuries and two tons).
Information
Jaiswal gets past 3,200 T20 runs
In Delhi, Jaiswal also raced past 3,200 runs in T20 cricket. In 111 T20s, the star Indian batter has a strike-rate of nearly 150. As many as 723 of his T20 runs have come for Team India.
Rana
Rana slams crucial 28-ball 51
Rana came in when RR lost Jaiswal at 112/2 in the 14th over.
The left-handed dasher launched a counter-attack as the required rate soared. He took RR past 160 along with Jurel.
Rana, who seemed to be going the distance, fell to a searing yorker by Starc. He slammed 51 off 28 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes).