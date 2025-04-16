What's the story

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The scores were tied (188) before the Capitals defeated RR in the Super Over. The home side chased down 12 runs in the one-over eliminator.

Mitchell Starc earlier shone when RR required nine runs off the final over.

With this, DC have returned to the summit (10 points).