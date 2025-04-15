What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed uncapped left-handed batter Smaran Ravichandran for the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League.

The 21-year-old cricketer has been brought in as a replacement for the injured Adam Zampa in the squad.

The decision was made public via an IPL media advisory on Monday, April 14.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have also signed Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, further bolstering their squad.