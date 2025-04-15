SRH sign Smaran Ravichandran to replace injured Adam Zampa
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed uncapped left-handed batter Smaran Ravichandran for the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League.
The 21-year-old cricketer has been brought in as a replacement for the injured Adam Zampa in the squad.
The decision was made public via an IPL media advisory on Monday, April 14.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have also signed Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, further bolstering their squad.
Stats
Smaran's impressive cricketing journey
Smaran, who hails from Karnataka, has already made a mark in his short career.
In just seven First-Class matches, he has scored over 500 runs at an impressive average of 64.50. He notably scored a double-century against Punjab.
Since his debut in 2024, he has played 10 List A games where he scored 433 runs at an average of 72.16, including two centuries.
Performance
Smaran's T20 performance and SRH's current standing
In his six T20 matches, Smaran has scored 170 runs at a strike rate of 170.
He was signed at a base price of ₹30 lakh.
Both SRH and CSK currently sit in the lower half of the standings in this year's tournament.
Despite their position, these strategic signings could change their course in the upcoming matches.
CSK
Mhatre selected after trials with other players
Meanwhile, Mhatre was picked after trials in Chennai with other possible Gaikwad replacements like Gujarat's Urvil Patel and Uttar Pradesh's Salman Nizar.
Prithvi Shaw, who is out of favor with IPL teams, was also in the mix but wasn't picked in the end.
This selection process shows CSK's dedication to finding the best talent to bolster their team despite having a tough season.