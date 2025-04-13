What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has voiced his concerns over Yuzvendra Chahal's performance in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Jaffer feels the leg spinner requires a shift in mindset to rediscover his wicket-taking ability.

This followed Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) remarkable run chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Despite being bought by PBKS for ₹18 crore last year, Chahal has only picked two wickets from five games.

Here's more.