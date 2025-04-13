IPL 2025: Wasim Jaffer highlights Yuzvendra Chahal's mindset issues
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has voiced his concerns over Yuzvendra Chahal's performance in the ongoing IPL 2025.
Jaffer feels the leg spinner requires a shift in mindset to rediscover his wicket-taking ability.
This followed Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) remarkable run chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Despite being bought by PBKS for ₹18 crore last year, Chahal has only picked two wickets from five games.
Bowling concerns
Jaffer notes Chahal's defensive approach
Jaffer pointed out that Chahal's outing against SRH was underwhelming, conceding 56 runs in his four overs.
"I think the few deliveries he bowled...when he picked up Travis Head's wicket, I think that is what we need to see Chahal bowl more often," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.
"He is very defensive in his mindset, and the pressure is pretty much visible on his face that he is off-color."
Bowling strategy
Piyush Chawla emphasizes on Chahal's lack of googlies
Former Indian leg spinner Piyush Chawla also commented on Chahal's dip in form this season.
He pointed out that the Haryana-born leg spinner hasn't been using his googly as frequently, which has significantly affected his wicket-taking effectiveness.
"We have not seen him bowl googlies also," said Chawla on ESPNcricinfo.
"If you are bowling wide outside off-stump for them, then it is going away from them."
Numbers
A look at the spinner's overall IPL numbers
Chahal owns a whopping 207 scalps in the IPL. He is the only bowler to have crossed the 200 wickets mark in the IPL.
Across 165 matches, he has an average of 23.04 alongside an economy rate of 7.92.
Meanwhile, his best match figures are worth 5/40, and he also boasts six four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.
Information
Chahal's performance this season
In 5 matches this season, Chahal has grabbed two wickets at 83.50. His economy rate reads 11.13. In yesterday's match against Sunrisetrs Hyderabad, he managed 1/56 from his 4 overs.