IPL 2025, RR vs RCB: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 28 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season on April 13.
RCB comfortably chased down 174 in the double-header Saturday's first game, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Philip Salt and Virat Kohli starred in RCB's run-chase. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 75 powered RR to 173/4.
Here's how the Impact Players fared in the encounter.
Kumar Kartikeya
Kumar Kartikeya dismisses Phil Salt
Kumar Kartikeya came in as RR's Impact Player in the second innings. He replaced Nitish Rana, who whacked a boundary on the only delivery he faced.
The former took the only wicket for RR as the Royal Challengers won by nine wickets.
Kartikeya dismissed Philip Salt, who hammered a 33-ball 65. He conceded 25 runs in three overs.
Devdutt Padikkal
Padikkal joins Kohli in comfortable run-chase
For RCB, Salt and Kohli gained early momentum with a 92-run stand.
Devdutt Padikkal, RCB's Impact Player, later joined Kohli. He had replaced spinner Suyash Sharma.
Padikkal played with an ideal strike-rate, which allowed Kohli to tick the scoreboard. He slammed an unbeaten 40 off 28 balls (5 fours and 1 six).
Padikkal's exploits meant RCB completed the run-chase in 17.3 overs.