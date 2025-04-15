IPL 2025: Harshit Rana shines as PBKS perish for 111
Kolkata Knight Riders bowled Punjab Kings out for 111 in Match 31 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
The Kings, who elected to bat, suffered a middle-order collapse after a fine start.
Meanwhile, Harshit Rana was the pick of KKR's bowlers. He took three wickets for 25 runs from his three overs.
Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine shared four wickets.
Spell
Rana breathes fire in powerplay
PBKS had a solid start, with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh adding 39 runs.
However, Rana broke the crucial partnership by dismissing Arya. He sent PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer back for a duck in the same over.
Rana next dismissed Prabhsimran, which further brought PBKS down to 54/4.
His opening spell helped KKR outclass PBKS in the first innings.
Wickets
Rana gets to 35 IPL wickets
In seven matches this IPL season, Rana has raced to 10 wickets at an average of 20.30. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for KKR in IPL 2025 with Chakravarthy.
Overall, the KKR pacer has picked up 35 wickets from 28 encounters in the IPL. He has an average of 22.40, while his economy rate reads 8.99.