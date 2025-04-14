Batters with most runs off Bumrah in an over (IPL)
What's the story
Veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah had a hard time against Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
His return to the Arun Jaitley Stadium was not memorable as he leaked 29 runs in his first two overs.
DC's impact player Karun Nair's impressive batting skills did most of the damage.
Here we look at the batters who have scored the most runs off Bumrah in an over (IPL).
#4
Faf du Plessis - 17 runs, 2021
Bumrah, who has been a consistent performer over the years, has had some tough days in the IPL.
His costliest spell till now was against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021 where he picked one wicket but gave away a whopping 56 runs from four overs in Delhi.
Faf du Plessis smashed him for 17 runs in the 11th over with the help of two fours and a six.
However, MI eventually chased down 219 to win that game.
#3
Karun Nair - 18 runs, 2025
The aforementioned MI-DC game saw Nair make his first appearance in the IPL since 2022.
He hammered a fiery 40-ball 89 though his team fell short while chasing 206.
Nair launched Bumrah for 18 runs in the 6th over. He smashed two sixes, a four and a two.
The pacer finished his spell with 1/44 from four overs.
#2
Dwayne Bravo - 20 runs, 2018
In 2017, Bumrah was again on the receiving end in a tough game against CSK where he recorded 1/37 from four overs.
The pacer went for just 17 runs in his first three overs.
However, the 19th over of CSK's chase saw Dwayne Bravo torment him with three sixes.
The CSK dasher collected 20 runs in that over before being dismissed off the last ball.
However, his fiery 30-ball 68 meant CSK prevailed in that fixture.
#1
Pat Cummins - 26 runs, 2022
Pat Cummins, who is known for his searing spells, played a blazing cameo for Kolkata Knight Riders against MI in IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi.
He took Bumrah to the cleaners that day by slamming him for four sixes in the 18th over.
The batter hence collected 26 runs in that over. Notably, Bumrah gave away just five runs and took two wickets in his first three overs.
However, KKR came second in that contest while chasing 196.