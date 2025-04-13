Thakur, who came in for Punjab, replacing batter Priyansh Arya, went on to concede 40 runs from 2.3 overs.

He conceded at 16 runs an over. He bowled three dot balls in addition to conceding three 4s and three 6s. He also gave away a no ball and two wides.

On the other hand, Manohar didn't get a chance to bat for SRH.