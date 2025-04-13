IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS: Performance of the 'Impact Players'
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad dished out a memorable run-chase in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season on Saturday.
The match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, saw Punjab Kings score a mammoth 245/6 in 20 overs.
In response, a record-breaking ton from Abhishek Sharma helped SRH (247/2) chase down PBKS' score.
Yash Thakur was PBKS' Impact Player whereas SRH named Abhinav Manohar as theirs.
Performance
Thakur concedes 40 runs in 2.3 overs; Manohar warms bench
Thakur, who came in for Punjab, replacing batter Priyansh Arya, went on to concede 40 runs from 2.3 overs.
He conceded at 16 runs an over. He bowled three dot balls in addition to conceding three 4s and three 6s. He also gave away a no ball and two wides.
On the other hand, Manohar didn't get a chance to bat for SRH.
Information
SRH beat PBKS to post this massive record
SRH (247/2) stunned PBKS by 8 wickets to pull off a massive chase. This is now the second-highest chase in the history of IPL. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer's 82 helped PBKS post 245/6. In response, Abhishek's 141 made the difference.