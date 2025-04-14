Sunil Narine owns second-most IPL wickets against PBKS: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 31 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The match will be played on Tuesday at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Talismanic all-rounder Sunil Narine is among the players to watch out for as he has been in fine form.
Here we decode his numbers versus PBKS.
Record
Second-most wickets against PBKS
As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine is the second-highest wicket-taker against PBKS in IPL with 34 wickets from 25 games.
He can displace Umesh Yadav (35 scalps) at the top in the upcoming encounter.
Moreover, the spinner has an incredible economy rate of 7.02 against the Mohali-based franchise.
His only IPL five-wicket haul (5/19) also came against Punjab during IPL 2012. He even took a hat-trick in that game.
Face-off
Numbers versus key PBKS batters
Narine has been decent against PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, dismissing him once across eight IPL innings while conceding 42 runs off 35 balls.
Meanwhile, the mystery spinner has trapped the dangerous Glenn Maxwell five times across 19 T20 innings. The batter has a paltry strike rate of 106.59 in this battle.
He has also dismissed Marcus Stoinis twice in 10 T20 meetings. The latter strike rate at just 92.68 against Narine.
Information
Two fifties with the bat
Narine has troubled PBKS with the willow as well. He has smashed 251 runs against them at a brilliant strike rate of 183.21. This includes a couple of fifties with his best score being 75 off 36 balls in 2017.
Career
Here are his career stats
Narine has raced to 185 wickets from 182 matches in the IPL at 25.46 (ER: 6.75).
He is currently the joint-4th-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. The southpaw has also scored 1,659 runs at a strike rate of 167.41 (50s: 7, 100: 1)
In the ongoing season, Narine owns 5 scalps from as many matches at 28. His economy rate is 7.77. His tally also includes 125 runs (SR: 189.39).