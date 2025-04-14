What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 31 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The match will be played on Tuesday at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Talismanic all-rounder Sunil Narine is among the players to watch out for as he has been in fine form.

Here we decode his numbers versus PBKS.