Glenn Maxwell scored 30 runs for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 206 runs, Maxwell walked in when PBKS were 43/4.

He shared an 88-run stand alongside Nehal Wadhera before being dismissed.

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Maxwell in the 15th over.

