Maheesh Theekshana dismisses Glenn Maxwell for 4th time in T20s
Glenn Maxwell scored 30 runs for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 206 runs, Maxwell walked in when PBKS were 43/4.
He shared an 88-run stand alongside Nehal Wadhera before being dismissed.
Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Maxwell in the 15th over.
Maxwell departs after adding 88 runs alongside Wadhera
Maxwell's 30 came from 21 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six. Maxwell was caught when trying to dispatch a fuller ball on the slot from Theekshana. The carrom-ball from Theekshana did the trick here. PBKS were 131/5 with Maxwell's dismissal.
Stats
Theekshana vs Maxwell: Looking at the stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, across three IPL innings, Theekshana has dismissed Maxwell twice. The batter averages 16.50, having scored 33 runs from 18 balls (SR: 183.33).
In T20s, the spinner has got Maxwell out 4 times across 10 innings. Maxwell averages 17.75 (SR: 177.50).
Maxwell has slammed 71 runs from 40 balls. He has faced 11 dots, having also hit six sixes and 2 fours.