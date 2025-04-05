What's the story

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer has completed 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

He attained the milestone with his 1st wicket in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Archer came into this contest with 49 scalps under his belt.

Earlier, RR re-acquired Archer for ₹12.50 crore in the mega auction.