Jofra Archer completes 50 IPL wickets: Key stats
Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer has completed 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League.
He attained the milestone with his 1st wicket in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season against Punjab Kings on Sunday.
Archer came into this contest with 49 scalps under his belt.
Earlier, RR re-acquired Archer for ₹12.50 crore in the mega auction.
Archer claims three wickets as RR beat PBKS
After scoring 205/4 in 20 overs, the Royals were off to a brilliant start with the ball versus PBKS. Archer led the show with two wickets in the very first over. He dismissed Priyansh Arya (0) and Shreyas Iyer (10).
He ended with figures worth 3/25 from his 4 overs.
Archer's 3rd wicket came in the 20th over. RR beat PBKS by 50 runs.
Dual strike for Archer!
2nd Englishman with 50 IPL scalps
Playing his 44th match, Archer has now raced past 50 wickets (52) at an average of 25.34. Notably, he is the second Englishman to claim 50-plus IPL wickets after Sam Curran (58). Overall in T20s, Archer has 207 scalps at 23.38.
A poor start for Archer in IPL 2025
On March 23, Archer recorded the most expensive spell in IPL history during his side's opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Archer was smashed for a total of 0/76 from his 4 overs.
Archer broke the unwanted record of Mohit Sharma, who conceded 0/73 for GT vs DC, Delhi, 2024.
Before that, SRH's Basil Thampi conceded 0/70 against RCB in Bengaluru, 2018.
Another sorry show for Archer versus KKR
Archer did start well versus KKR in Guwahati next but ended up being amongst the runs. He bowled 2.3 overs and gave away 33 runs. His economy rate was 13.20. He was hammered for three sixes.
Archer gained momentum in the clash versus CSK
After two dismal outings, Archer gained momentum in RR's clash against Chennai Super Kings last Sunday.
He bowled three overs and conceded only 13 runs. He picked up one wicket and also bowled a maiden over.
This performance played a key role as RR posted their 1st win of the season after two successive defeats.
Mega auction: Archer's initial withdrawal and subsequent return
Notably, Archer had initially opted to withdraw from the mega auction, concentrating on his preparations for the upcoming Ashes series.
The decision would have also kept him out of next year's IPL auction according to new regulations.
However, after getting a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Archer decided to return to the auction pool.
