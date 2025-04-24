Bhagyashree slams netizen questioning Pakistan's role in Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Actor Bhagyashree has called out a social media user's attempt to question Pakistan's involvement in the very recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The user claimed Pakistan had "nothing to gain" from the incident and accused India of using it to justify "repression" in Kashmir.
Responding to him, Bhagyashree stressed the need to stand united against terrorism and not dilute accountability with speculative narratives.
The actor's reaction
'Who is this brainless idiot?'
The Maine Pyar Kiya actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the user's X post and questioned their stance.
"Who is this brainless idiot, and how dare he?" she wrote, slamming the user's viewpoint.
She added, "Kashmir was flourishing after a long time in the history of Kashmir, the locals were actually happy they were living in peace, making money... They need to feel this again. Kill those bastards that shook up that peace."
Attack details
The deadly Pahalgam attack claimed over 26 lives
The Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of over 26 tourists—25 from India and one from Nepal.
The attack happened in Baisaran, a scenic meadow often called "mini Switzerland."
On Wednesday, India reduced its diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced several strong steps.
These included expelling Pakistani military officials, suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, and closing the Attari land border crossing.