Vipul Amrutlal Shah's critically acclaimed film Waqt: The Race Against Time, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, recently completed 20 years.

On this occasion, Shah revealed to Mid-Day that when he told Bachchan and Kumar about his decision to produce the film, both of them had initially offered to work for free.

However, Shah and his partner Manmohan Shetty insisted on paying them their due fees.