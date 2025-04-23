Did you know Amitabh, Akshay refused fee for doing 'Waqt'?
What's the story
Vipul Amrutlal Shah's critically acclaimed film Waqt: The Race Against Time, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, recently completed 20 years.
On this occasion, Shah revealed to Mid-Day that when he told Bachchan and Kumar about his decision to produce the film, both of them had initially offered to work for free.
However, Shah and his partner Manmohan Shetty insisted on paying them their due fees.
Generosity
Bachchan and Kumar's initial offer: 'Very touching and heartwarming gesture'
"When I informed Amitji and Akshay about me turning producer with this film, both of them were willing to waive their fees. But my partner, Mr. Manmohan Shetty, and I did not agree to it and paid them their remuneration," Shah said.
"Still, the fact that such big superstars stood by me and were willing to waive their fees was a very touching and heartwarming gesture."
Second collaboration
'Waqt' was Shah's 2nd collaboration with Bachchan, Kumar
Waqt: The Race Against Time was Shah's second film with Bachchan and Kumar. Their first project, Aankhen, was hugely adored by audiences and critics alike.
The director's stellar direction in Aankhen had earned him faith, and both megastars were excited to collaborate with him again.
Aankhen follows Vijay Singh Rajput, a disgruntled former bank employee, who plots an audacious heist by training three blind men to rob the very bank that fired him.
Production journey
Shah's journey as a producer post 'Waqt'
Waqt: The Race Against Time was a landmark film that kick-started Shah's career as a producer.
He went on to produce several successful movies, including Singh is Kinng and Action Replayy.
Now, Shah is gearing up for his upcoming heist thriller, Hisaab, which has already excited audiences since its announcement. It features Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Banerjee.