Shreyas-Tusshar's 'Kapkapiii' song launch postponed amid rising India-Pak tensions
What's the story
The song launch of the upcoming horror-comedy film Kapkapiii, starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, has been postponed amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The team announced the decision on social media and said, "In times that call for national solidarity, it is our duty to stand firmly with our armed forces—not just in spirit, but through our actions."
The new date is yet to be announced.
Statement
'The nation comes first': Makers
The makers said, "We had planned to be in Dubai this week for the grand launch of Titli, the much-awaited song from our upcoming film Kapkapiii. But sometimes, the reel must pause for the real."
"As a mark of respect, we are postponing our Dubai visit. The celebration can wait. The nation comes first."
The film revolves around a group of characters who stumble upon a shady Ouija board, triggering a chain of spooky and hilarious incidents.
Twitter Post
Here's the statement
The song launch will be rescheduled at a later date. pic.twitter.com/flpCb1FSLT
Film details
The movie is helmed by the late Sangeeth Sivan
The film will release in theaters on May 23, 2025.
Directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, it stars Sonia Rathee, Abishek Kumar, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.
The film is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Bravo Entertainment and is presented by Zee Studios.