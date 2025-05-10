What's the story

The song launch of the upcoming horror-comedy film Kapkapiii, starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, has been postponed amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The team announced the decision on social media and said, "In times that call for national solidarity, it is our duty to stand firmly with our armed forces—not just in spirit, but through our actions."

The new date is yet to be announced.