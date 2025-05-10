West Bengal: Arijit Singh's restaurant offers meals at just ₹40!
What's the story
Renowned singer Arijit Singh has given his hometown, Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, a wonderful gift by opening a restaurant, Heshel.
The eatery is a part of an old family business and is being run by his father, Gurdayal Singh.
Heshel is dedicated to offering wholesome meals at an affordable price of just ₹40, especially to students and working-class people, per multiple reports.
Pricing
Pricing details of the restaurant
Per a report by Pune Pulse, other customers can also enjoy a wide variety of dishes at the restaurant at affordable prices, with meals starting at around ₹150.
The report adds that the restaurant offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and operates from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.
This venture reflects Singh's commitment to making quality food accessible to the community.
Work
Singh recently postponed upcoming concert to support nation
On the work front, Singh recently postponed his live show in Abu Dhabi owing to the concerning India-Pakistan dynamics.
His team took to Instagram to announce, "Dear Fans, due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for May 9, at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island."
Singh's recent Hindi songs include Tu Hai Toh Main Hoon, Jaane Tu, and Hum Aapke Bina, among others.