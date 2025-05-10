What's the story

Renowned singer Arijit Singh has given his hometown, Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, a wonderful gift by opening a restaurant, Heshel.

The eatery is a part of an old family business and is being run by his father, Gurdayal Singh.

Heshel is dedicated to offering wholesome meals at an affordable price of just ₹40, especially to students and working-class people, per multiple reports.