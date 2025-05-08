Arijit Singh postpones Abu Dhabi concert amid rising India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, noted singer Arijit Singh has postponed his Abu Dhabi concert, planned for Friday.
The news was shared through an Instagram post in which Singh's team mentioned "recent events" as the reason for their decision.
He also mentioned that new concert dates will be announced soon, but has offered the audience the option to receive a refund for their tickets.
The full refund process will start within seven days, starting Monday.
Team's statement
Singh's team expressed gratitude for the fans' understanding
Meanwhile, Singh's team thanked fans for their patience and understanding during this period.
They assured fans that all the tickets bought would be valid for the new date of the concert.
The statement said, "We deeply appreciate your patience, support, and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue, and the new date will be announced soon."
The decision to delay the Abu Dhabi concert came after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack.
Previous cancelation
Singh's Chennai concert was also canceled earlier
Notably, this isn't the first instance when Singh's concert has been canceled due to recent events. Singh's Chennai concert on April 27 was also canceled after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
Other artists have also taken similar steps, with Shreya Ghoshal canceling her Surat concert after the attack, and AP Dhillon postponing his album release.