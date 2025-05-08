What's the story

In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, noted singer Arijit Singh has postponed his Abu Dhabi concert, planned for Friday.

The news was shared through an Instagram post in which Singh's team mentioned "recent events" as the reason for their decision.

He also mentioned that new concert dates will be announced soon, but has offered the audience the option to receive a refund for their tickets.

The full refund process will start within seven days, starting Monday.